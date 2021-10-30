Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult feels the Kiwis have the desired skill set to defeat India in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Boult said bowling in UAE conditions is a big challenge and it will also be about "testing" themselves as players in numerous situations.

"I would say these conditions here are a big challenge, to be honest. They can change drastically across the many weeks that we've been here," said Boult in the press conference as per ICC.

"But in terms of our side, and I suppose the tools we have in our shed is a lot of experience. Guys that can perform on certain wickets, and we feel confident that we have the skills to beat India tomorrow night. But it's definitely a big challenge, definitely unusual, well, foreign conditions to what we're used to back home."

"But that's the joy of international cricket and World Cup cricket, it's about testing yourself on numerous conditions. Here's hoping we go on tomorrow night," he added.

The New Zealand pacer admitted that the Kiwis don't have an extra edge and both teams are evenly poised ahead of the game on Sunday.

"I wouldn't say we have an extra edge. I think both sides are stacked with quality players. In terms of our team, we're definitely excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for us," said Boult.

"A few guys have been here playing IPL and UAE and obviously have relationships and have played a lot of these Indian guys a lot. So here's hoping we can put it all together tomorrow afternoon and get our ball rolling," he added. (ANI)

