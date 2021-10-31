Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India Innings:

KL Rahul c Mitchell b Southee 18

Ishan Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4

Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14

Virat Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9

Rishabh Pant b Milne 12

Hardik Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23

Ravindra Jadeja not out

26

Shardul Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0

Mohammed Shami

not out 0

Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4

Total: (For 7 in 20 overs) 110

Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/35 3/40 4/48 5/70 6/94 7/94

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-20-3, Tim Southee 4-0-26-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-15-0, Adam Milne 4-0-30-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-17-2. More

