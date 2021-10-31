Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
India Innings:
Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).
KL Rahul c Mitchell b Southee 18
Ishan Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4
Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.
Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14
Virat Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9
Rishabh Pant b Milne 12
Hardik Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23
Ravindra Jadeja not out
26
Shardul Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0
Mohammed Shami
not out 0
Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4
Total: (For 7 in 20 overs) 110
Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/35 3/40 4/48 5/70 6/94 7/94
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-20-3, Tim Southee 4-0-26-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-15-0, Adam Milne 4-0-30-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-17-2. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)