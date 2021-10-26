Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and New Zealand here on Tuesday.
New Zealand Innings:
Martin Guptill b Rauf 17
Daryl Mitchell c Zaman b Wasim 27
Kane Williamson run out 25
James Neesham c Zaman b Hafeez 1
Devon Conway c Azam b Rauf 27
Glenn Phillips c Hasan Ali b Rauf
13
Tim Seifert c Hafeez b Afridi
8
Mitchell Santner b Rauf 6
Ish Sodhi not out 2
Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-2) 8
Total: (For 8 wickets from 20 overs) 134
Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/54 3/56 4/90 5/116 6/116 7/125 8/134
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-1-21-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-24-1, Hasan Ali 3-0-26-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-22-4, Shadab Khan 3-0-19-0, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-16-1. More
