Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

New Zealand Innings:

Martin Guptill b Rauf 17

Daryl Mitchell c Zaman b Wasim 27

Kane Williamson run out 25

James Neesham c Zaman b Hafeez 1

Devon Conway c Azam b Rauf 27

Glenn Phillips c Hasan Ali b Rauf

13

Tim Seifert c Hafeez b Afridi

8

Mitchell Santner b Rauf 6

Ish Sodhi not out 2

Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-2) 8

Total: (For 8 wickets from 20 overs) 134

Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/54 3/56 4/90 5/116 6/116 7/125 8/134

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-1-21-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-24-1, Hasan Ali 3-0-26-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-22-4, Shadab Khan 3-0-19-0, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-16-1. More

