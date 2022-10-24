Hobart [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their Group 2, Super 12 match at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Hobart on Monday.

Both sides are playing their first Super 12 match today.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said at the toss, "We will have a bat. Getting runs on the board will be a good start, the wicket will quicken up as the game goes on. Having played a few games, hopefully we will start off well. No changes for us. We had an incredible week and got some really important and hopefully we can put another good performance tonight."

South African skipper Temba Bavuma also said at the toss, "We would have bowled first. We got four pacers and one spinner today. The preparations have been good and looking forward to it. We got strong belief and confidence in our ability, we come into this tournament with good understanding and we will try to play our best cricket."

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)

