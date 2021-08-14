Melbourne [Australia], August 14 (ANI): Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has had a successful operation of his knee and he is expected to recover in eight to 10 weeks, Cricket Australia said.

It also mentioned that Finch will be available for the opening games of the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year.

Last month, Finch was ruled out of the remainder of the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to a knee injury.

"His recovery is expected to take 8-10 weeks meaning he should be available for the opening games of the World Cup in mid-October," ESPNcricinfo quoted a statement from Cricket Australia as saying.

Finch had suffered the injury during practice leading into the T20 series against the West Indies in St Lucia, which he further aggravated in the final game of that series.

In Finch's absence, Matthew Wade captained Australia during the Bangladesh series. The hosts won the five-match series 4-1 against Australia.

Earlier, Australia had lost the T20I series against West Indies by the same margin.

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. (ANI)

