The second day of the Lord’s Test between India and England belonged to one man, James Anderson, who once again showed his importance for the Three Lions, registering yet another five-wicket haul against the Asian outfit and restricting them from posting a much more imposing score. At the end of Day 2, England are 108/3 and trails India’s score by 200 runs. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

Starting the day on 276/3, India looked poised to post a mammoth score but early wickets of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane pegged them back. However, a Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja partnership got Virat Kohli’s men back on track but English bowlers, led by James Anderson, made inroads again, bowling India out for 364 runs.

Chasing the first innings total, English openers started well as Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley negated Indian attack till tea but faltered soon after with the latter and returning Haseeb Hameed returning to pavilion in consecutive deliveries. Joe Root once again was the glue that held the English innings together. Meanwhile, here are some stats from ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 2.

# James Anderson took his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests

# Anderson now has seven five-wicket hauls at Lord’s in Test cricket

# James Anderson also became the leading wicket-taker against India in Tests at Lord’s

# Joe Root became England’s second-leading run-scorer in Tests cricket, surpassing Graham Gooch

# Only Alastair Cook (12,472) has scored more runs in the longest format than Joe Root for England

# Joe Root is the second-fastest player to score 2000 runs against India in Tests

England have work to do on the third day of the Test if they want to get themselves back into the game and avoid India from getting a stronghold. Much will depend on Joe Root as the Indian bowlers look to make inroads.

