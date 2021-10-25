Sharjah, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland, here on Monday.
Afghanistan:
Hazratullah Zazai b Watt 44
Mohammad Shahzad c Greaves b Sharif
22
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey
46
Nazibullah Zadran c Wheal b Sharif 59
Mohammad Nabi not out 11
Extras (LB-3, WD-5)
8
Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)
190
Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-82, 3-169, 4-190
Bowling: Brad Wheal 4-0-42-0, Michael Leask 1-0-18-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-33-2, Josh Davey 4-0-41-0, Mark Watt 4-0-23-1, Chris Greaves 3-0-30-0. More
