Sharjah, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland, here on Monday.

Afghanistan:

Also Read | IPL 2022: RP Sanjeev Goenka Group Bags Lucknow, CVC Capital Gets Ahmedabad Team.

Hazratullah Zazai b Watt 44

Mohammad Shahzad c Greaves b Sharif

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19.

22

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Coetzer b Davey

46

Nazibullah Zadran c Wheal b Sharif 59

Mohammad Nabi not out 11

Extras (LB-3, WD-5)

8

Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)

190

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-82, 3-169, 4-190

Bowling: Brad Wheal 4-0-42-0, Michael Leask 1-0-18-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-33-2, Josh Davey 4-0-41-0, Mark Watt 4-0-23-1, Chris Greaves 3-0-30-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)