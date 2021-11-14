Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia, here on Sunday.

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill c Stoinis b Zampa 28

Daryl Mitchell c Wade b Hazlewood 11

Kane Williamson c Smith b Hazlewood 85

Glenn Phillips c Maxwell b Hazlewood 18

Jimmy Neesham not out 13

Tim Seifirt not out 8

Extras (B-1, LB-3, WD-4, NB-1) 9

Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-76, 3-144, 4-148.

Bowler: Mitchell Starc 4-0-60-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-16-3, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-28-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-27-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-26-1, Mitcjhell March 1-0-11-0. More

