Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia here on Wednesday.
Australia Innings:
David Warner lbw b Ashwin 1
Aaron Finch lbw b Jadeja 8
Mitchell Marsh c Sharma b Ashwin 0
Steven Smith
c Sharma b Kumar 57
Glenn Maxwell b Chahar 37
Marcus Stoinis not out 41
Matthew Wade not out 4
Extras: (w-4)
4
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)
152
Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/6 3/11 4/72 5/148
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-35-1, Shardul Thakur 3-0-30-0, Virat Kohli 2-0-12-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-17-1, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-23-0. More
