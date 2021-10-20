Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia Innings:

David Warner lbw b Ashwin 1

Aaron Finch lbw b Jadeja 8

Mitchell Marsh c Sharma b Ashwin 0

Steven Smith

c Sharma b Kumar 57

Glenn Maxwell b Chahar 37

Marcus Stoinis not out 41

Matthew Wade not out 4

Extras: (w-4)

4

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)

152

Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/6 3/11 4/72 5/148

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-8-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-35-1, Shardul Thakur 3-0-30-0, Virat Kohli 2-0-12-0, Rahul Chahar 3-0-17-1, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-23-0. More

