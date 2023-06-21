Taipei [Taiwan], June 21 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS advanced to the pre-quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Taipei Open with a win over Lin Yu Hsien of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Prannoy defeated Hsien in the first round by 21-11, 21-10 within two straight games. Prannoy trailed his opponent earlier but made it 10-all. The Indian then clinched nine successive points to win the first game, as per Olympics.com.

The second game was much more straightforward. Prannoy was helped by six points and raced 15-5 and stayed in control to seal the match.

In the other round of 32 match, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam suffered a 21-18, 21-17 loss to Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men's singles event.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian fell short by 21-13, 21-5 to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the first round of men's singles competition.

In another men's singles match, Sathish Kumar fell by 21-10, 21-10 to the local player Chi Yu Jen.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap lost by 10-21, 21-16, 21-11 to Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei.

India's world No. 57 ranked shuttler Tanya Hemanth won against Hungary's world No. 86 Agnes Korosi 21-7, 21-17 to make it to round two of women's singles competition.

The Taipei Open started on June 20 and will end on June 25. (ANI)

