New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Reigning Asian champion and Olympian Jyothi Yarraji continued her scorching form this season after she scripted a victory in the women's 100m hurdles as India bagged six gold medals on the opening day of the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 in Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

Jyothi sprinted to gold after clocking 12.99 seconds. Despite a scratchy start that forced her to drop in the second place, she managed to surge ahead in the last 20 metres and secured her spot at the top of the podium with a powerful finish.

Jyothi had clocked 13.18s in the heats to earn a spot in the final and was the only athlete in the event to finish with a sub-13 timing in the final, according to Olympics.com.

Japan's Asuka Terada (13.04s) and Chisato Kiyoyama (13.10s) finished second and third, respectively, behind Jyothi. India's national record in the women's 100m hurdles also belongs to Jyothi. She clocked 12.78s to set the mark at the World University Games two years ago.

Tejas Shirse, the national record holder in the men's 110m hurdles, also claimed gold in the event with a season-best time of 13.52s. Chinese Taipei's Yuan-Kai Hsieh and Chen Kuei-ru won silver and bronze with timings of 13.72s and 13.75s, respectively.

India extended its dominance and won gold medals in the men's and women's 100m relays. Despite fumbling with the baton exchange, the quartet of Sudheeksha Vadluri, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS and Nithya Gandhe won the women's 100m relay with a meet record time of 44.07s.

Sudheeksha V, who replaced Srabani Nanda, was the only new addition to the Indian women's relay team that won the Asian title last week.

Vietnam finished second, and Asia Biomedical, a club, finished third with timings of 44.38s and 44.53s, respectively.

The men's 100m relay saw the quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain win the gold with a timing of 38.75s. Asia Biomedical (39.11) finished second while Taoyuan City (39.75) occupied the third spot. (ANI)

