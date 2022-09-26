Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir and the talented Priyanshu Rajawat registered contrasting victories to clinch the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge badminton tournament in Raipur.

Tasnim, who upset many seeded players in the earlier rounds, got the better of sixth seed Samiya Farooqui 14-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the final while Rajawat defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-13, 21-11 in the men's singles summit clash.

The hosts also won the mixed doubles crown with N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor defeating Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepap 22-20, 23-21.

India had a chance to make a clean sweep of titles with even the men's doubles final being an all-Indian affair.

Third seeds Ishan Bhatnagar and K Sai Prateek upset second seeds Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud 17-21, 21-15, 23-21 in the men's doubles final.

However, Japan's sixth-seeded combination of Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi defeated the unseeded Indian pair of Aarti Sara Sunil and Pooja Dandu 12-21, 21-12, 21-7 in the women's doubles final. (ANI)

