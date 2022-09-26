German midfielder Toni Kroos is set to renew his contract with Real Madrid as the club intends to offer a contract extension to the player, according to several reports from Spain. The 32-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2014 and has made more than 370 appearances for them since leaving Bayern Munich. The midfielder, who is often called a 'sniper' by many fans and football pundits, played a pivotal role in the Spanish giants' three-peat glory in the UEFA Champions League. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on the German international for his contribution to the Madrid outfit who won La Liga 2021-22 title. Dusan Vlahovic Transfer News: Arsenal Not Interested in Signing Juventus Striker

According to Football Espana, a media outlet of Spain, Toni Kroos will be given a chance to extend current contract at the Spanish club by Real Madrid. Earlier, Kroos expressed his desire to end his footballing career at the Spanish outfit as he doesn't see any future with any other team in the world after leaving the Royal Whites. After Casemiro's departure from the club this summer, many were of the view that Kroos and Luka Modric might be on their way out of Real Madrid.

Recently, Madrid have taken a strong approach towards players over 30+ age as the club is poised to invest in youth development. Modric also has signed two consecutive one-year contract extensions. Both Kroos and Modric are expected to retire at Real Madrid after winning five Champions League titles in the last seven years.

