Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Tuesday held a statewide meeting with representatives from its District Committees and Governing Council in Hyderabad.

TCA has formally demanded the complete rustication of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to restructure cricket administration in Telangana by recognising TCA as the Full Member cricket body representing the State of Telangana, in accordance with the BCCI Constitution and National Sports Governance Act.

According to TCA, HCA is currently operating illegally, surviving "on ventilator support", without Constitutional compliance, an Administrative quorum, or District-level representation.

Along with this, TCA also stated that HCA continues to mislead the public with a fake and illusory "district cricket concept", despite having no functioning infrastructure or active cricketing programs outside Hyderabad city.

Despite the presence of a High Court-appointed Single Member Committee, TCA questioned how HCA continues to function without legitimacy, suggesting that a majority of its members are complicit in carrying out unconstitutional operations.

"Millions of youth across Telangana will no longer accept HCA's interference beyond Hyderabad. HCA is already a dead body -- and Telangana's young and vibrant cricketing generation will not carry that burden anymore," said Dharam Guruva Reddy.

TCA confirmed that district TCA Committees have filed criminal complaints with district police authorities. Detailed records and statements regarding 10 years of financial misappropriation at HCA have been submitted to the CID. TCA confirmed that CID investigations are currently underway.

The Telangana Cricket Association recently elected a new Governing Board, marking a statewide and inclusive reformation of cricket administration. TCA also announced two major state-level tournaments: Telangana Gold Cup 2025, which begins on November 15, in Premier League Format played across Five Zonal Centres involving all 33 districts of Telangana.

The second tournament is the TCA Women's Premier League, scheduled for December. These initiatives aim to ensure equal access to platforms for both men and women cricketers across rural and urban Telangana.

"The BCCI must recognise TCA's decade-long work in building district cricket from the ground up. HCA should either be rusticated completely or restricted to Hyderabad city limits. We call upon the Telangana State Government to intervene, punish those responsible for corruption, and support TCA's rightful recognition by BCCI," Dr. G. Premender Reddy, TCA Governing Council, said in a statement.

"This is essential for fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana youth whose struggle during the Statehood Movement was rooted in securing fair representation and equal opportunity at the national level," he added.

General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy believes TCA is the ideal body to ensure transparent cricket prevails in Telangana and youngsters from all districts get equal opportunities.

"TCA is the only body that can sustain and do transparent and fair cricket in Telangana. So we are requesting BCCI to recognise TCA, and prior to that, immediately they should restrict Hyderabad Cricket Association membership and appoint a committee to run the cricket till it is restructured in Telangana. As well as the Telangana government, we are requesting that, as per the Society Act, TCA is now defunct," Reddy said while speaking exclusively to ANI. (ANI)

