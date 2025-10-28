The action in India's tour of Australia will now head to a highly anticipated IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series, the first of which will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India and Australia are two of the world's best teams in white-ball cricket at the moment. And after Australia came out on top in the three-match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, India would aim at bouncing back and showing why they are the reigning champions in the shortest format of the game. In this article, we shall take a look at India's likely XI for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, both India and Australia will look to work on their combinations and also gain momentum leading up to the showpiece event. Some of the world's best T20I players will feature in the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 in Canberra and it is simply unmissable! India are coming off a stellar Asia Cup 2025 which saw the Suryakumar Yadav-led side win the title without losing a single match. Australia, on the other hand, had a 2-1 T20I series victory over New Zealand in what was their last assignment in the shortest format.

Top-Order: Abhishek Sharma, the no 1 ranked T20I batter, will be crucial for India at the top of the order. One of the biggest reasons for India's success has been Abhishek Sharma providing blazing starts inside the powerplay. He will look to do the same alongside Shubman Gill, who will want to make his mark felt in T20Is after missing out in the ODIs. At number three, Suryakumar Yadav will be coming out to bat and his form, which was not that great in the Asia Cup 2025, will be something to watch out for. IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Manuka Oval.

Middle-Order: Tilak Varma has established himself as one of the integral parts of the India National Cricket Team's middle-order in the T20I format, especially after that superb knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He will bat at number four and will be accompanied by Sanju Samson, who will walk out to bat at number five. Shivam Dube, who has been chipping in with both bat and ball, will be India's number six.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel and Shivam Dube are set to be the two all-rounders that Team India will go with. Both Axar Patel and Shivam Dube have been crucial for Team India in the shortest format for quite some time now and their all-round skills will be put to the test against a team like Australia, in challenging conditions.

Bowlers: With the conditions set to be pace-friendly, India are expected to field three pacers in the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah will be the lead pacer on expected lines for the India National Cricket Team and will likely have Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as his fast bowling colleagues. With Axar Patel already providing a spin-bowling option, one of Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy is set to be part of India's playing XI.

India's Likely XI vs Australia for 1st T20I 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel,Varun Chakaravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

