Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 (ANI): In a riveting display of skill and sportsmanship, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) made a mark at the prestigious Nepal International Pickleball Tournament. The event, set against the stunning backdrop of Nepal, witnessed fierce competition, and Team India emerged with a commendable total of six medals - two gold, two silver, and two bronze each.

Pickleball -which has become a worldwide sensation in a very short time-- is a fusion of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Its accessible gameplay has attracted enthusiasts of all age groups across the globe as well as sports stars and celebrities including champions from these three racquet sports.

Also Read | Indian Sports Ministry Approves Mirabai Chanu’s Proposal To Train In Paris Ahead of 2024 Olympic Games.

In the open men's singles, the spotlight was on the formidable Rohit Patil, who secured the gold with a stellar performance. His agility and strategic brilliance on the court proved unmatched, making him a true champion.

The open women's doubles showcased the remarkable teamwork of Sakshi Baviskar and Kavya J, earning them the gold medal. Their synchronized efforts and strategic play were a testament to the strength of Indian women in pickleball, as per a press release from AIPA.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat Suffers Humiliating 0-10 Loss During Selection Trials In 53 Kg Category For Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifiers.

The open mix doubles saw another gold for India as Rohit and Kavya partnered seamlessly to secure victory. Their coordination and skill in the mixed category added to the glory of Team India.

In the open women's singles, Kavya J displayed exceptional talent, claiming the gold with her finesse and determination. Her victory added to the individual of Team India.

The open men's doubles event featured the duo of Rohit and Bhupendra Pol, whose commendable teamwork earned them the silver medal. Their journey highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Moving on to the 3.5 Category, Arpana Chaudhary dominated the women's singles, securing the gold with her impressive skills. Her victory reflected the strength of Indian players in diverse categories.

In the women's doubles of the 3.5 category, the pairing of Arpana and Priscila Pradhan showcased great teamwork, earning them the silver medal. Their performance was a testament to the collaborative spirit within the Indian pickleball community.

The mix doubles of the 3.5 Category featured another silver for Team India as Arpana and Rohit Patil demonstrated their skillful partnership. Their strategic collaboration contributed to India's success in multiple categories.

President of AIPA and the International Pickleball Federation, Arvind Prabhoo, expressed immense pride, stating, "I am immensely proud of our Indian players who demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship at the Nepal International Pickleball Tournament. Their dedication and triumph, both individually and as a team, reflect the spirit of excellence that defines our presence on the international pickleball stage."

Rohit Patil, the gold medallist in Open Men's Singles, shared his gratitude, stating, "This victory is not just mine; it symbolizes the collective effort and dedication of our team, showcasing the strength of Indian pickleball on the global platform, all thanks to AIPA."

This success in Nepal not only highlights the individual excellence of our players but also showcases the strength and unity of Team India on the international pickleball stage, painting a positive picture of our collective achievement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)