New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Indian men's senior cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to Delhi on Sunday after his side clinched the five-match India vs New Zealand T20I series by 4-1.

The T20I series victory was a much-needed boost for Team India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following their 2-1 defeat to New Zealand in the earlier three-match ODI series.

The Gautam Gambhir-coached side claimed a 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Saturday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India showcased their power-packed batting as they scored 271, batting first, on the back of a blistering century by Ishan Kishan and a blazing fifty by Suryakumar himself.

India dominated the Black Caps throughout the T20I series, except for the 4th T20I, which New Zealand won by 50 runs in Visakhapatnam.

India posted a massive 271/5, powered by Ishan Kishan's explosive 103 off 43 balls, a 137-run partnership with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63), and strong contributions from Hardik Pandya (42) and Abhishek Sharma (30).

Chasing a daunting target of 272 in the final match of the series, New Zealand got off to a shaky start but opener Finn Allen counter-attacked with 80 off 38 balls, including the fastest T20I fifty by a Black Caps batter against India. However, the Indian bowlers managed to take wickets at regular intervals, with Axar Patel (3/33 in 4 overs) , Varun Chakaravarthy (1/36 in 4 overs), and Arshdeep Singh (5/51 in 4 overs) striking at key moments. Arshdeep claimed his first T20I five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 225 in 19.4 overs, giving India a 46-run victory.

Gautam Gambhir will now take on the crucial role of guiding the Indian team as they look to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title. Co-hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, India will open their campaign against USA on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia on February 12, arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15, and Netherlands in the group stage before the Super 8 fixtures. (ANI)

