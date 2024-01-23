New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): As the doors of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya opened to the world after the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol in a grand ceremony, the Indian cricket fraternity erupted in joy with many current and retired stars and icons taking to their social media handles to congratulate fellow countrymen on the historic occasion.

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav took to X to share an image of Shri Ram Lalla enthroned in Ayodhya, with a caption reading, "It is a wonderful and glorious moment to witness this moment! Jai Shri Ram [?]".

Legendary batter VVS Laxman also shared an image of Ram Lalla, carved exquisitely out of black stone, with a caption that read, "Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion and joy. Siyavar Ramchandra ji ki Jai, Jai Shree Ram".

"Shri Ram is in every corner of India!" former India opener and captain Gautam Gambhir posted from his official X handle.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also marvelled at the magnificence of the Ram Temple.

"Stunning Mandir. Historic day and the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji simply magnificent #AyodhaRamMandir," the former Indian all-rounder posted from his X handle.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said the day will be etched in golden letters in history.

"Today is a historic day as our param pujya Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla is coming to his birthplace. 22 January 2024 will always remain etched in the history of India as a glorious moment...I pray to Lord Ram to bless humanity with peace, progress and prosperity. #JaiShreeRam," the former Indian off-spinner, nicknamed 'Turbanator', posted on X.

Former Indian southpaw Suresh Raina posted wished for people to be blessed with the divine grace of Lord Ram.

"I bow in reverence to Ayodhya Nandan, Kaushalya Nandan. 'Jai Ram, Shri Ram, Jai Jai Ram. Heartiest congratulations to fellow Indians on the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla. May the immense blessings of 'Prabhu Shri Ram' be upon everyone. #AyodhaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam," Raina posted on X.

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithaji Raj, who was among the dignitaries in Ayodhya on Monday, posted some enchanting images of the temple along with the caption, "Immersed in the divine ambience of Ayodhya. Being a part of this glorious ceremony is (a) joy to behold. A day to remember for the ages! #RamMandirPranPrathistha."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also shared an image of Lord Ram enthroned inside the Ayodhya temple.

"I am emotional today and overcome with joy. I am filled with a sense of fulfilment. I am speechless. I am Rammay. Glory to Siyawar Ramchandra-ji. Ram Lalla has arrived. I am thankful to all those who made this moment possible. Jai Shri Ram," the explosive former India opener posted from his X handle.

"Best wishes to all on Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram," India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted on X.

As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple.

He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

"There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

