The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urged the media and fans to not make any speculations after Virat Kohli pulled out of India's squad for the first two Test matches against England. The star cricketer, in a major development, pulled out of the two matches against England due to personal reasons, with the same announced by the Indian cricket board in a statement. Expecting speculations surrounding the nature of personal reasons that made Kohli take this call, the BCCI, in a part of their announcement, wrote, "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons." IND vs ENG Test Series 2024: Uncapped Spinner Shoaib Bashir Yet To Join England Squad in India Due to Visa Issues.

Read BCCI's Statement on Virat Kohli Pulling Out of Two Tests vs England

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENGhttps://t.co/q1YfOczwWJ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2024

