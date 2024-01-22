Virat Kohli might not have turned up to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya but his lookalike surely did not miss the attention of fans. The Ram temple was inaugurated in a grand ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 and after it was all over, fans seemed to spot Kohli's lookalike and instantly take a liking to him. The man, who resembled the star Indian cricketer, was dressed in India's ODI jersey with a blue cap on and the fans mobbed him. They surrounded him from all sides while attempting to click selfies with him. At one point, the guy seemed to escape the clutches of the fans and walk away, only to be caught up by them, again. For the record, Kohli was invited to attend the consecration ceremony. India vs England Test Series 2024: Virat Kohli Opts Out of First Two Tests Citing Personal Reasons.

This is what happened to duplicate Virat Kohli in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/LdHJhQzKqX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 22, 2024

