Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 2 crore cash reward to Esha Singh who won three gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting event in Germany.

Apart from the cash prize, the government has also decided to allot a residential plot to the shooter at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills.

Esha Singh bagged three gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

An official statement released by CMO stated, "Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to honour the winners in the international sports events recently and brought laurels to the Telangana State world over. The State government announced Rs 2 crore cash prize each to Nikhat Zareen for clinching the gold medal in the recently held Women's world Boxing Championship in Turkey and Esha Singh who won gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting event in Germany."

The 17-year-old shooter from Hyderabad bagged gold in the mixed team pistol event with Saurabh Chaudhary and in the women's 10m air pistol team event with Manu Bhaker and capped off a memorable World Cup with the women's pistol team gold along with Manu Bhaker and Rythm Sangwan.

Recently-crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen also received Rs 2 crore cash prize from Telangana CM.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made her way into the record books by clinching a gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships with a dominating 5-0 victory on May 19.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006). It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018. (ANI)

