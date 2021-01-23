Bangkok [Thailand], January 23 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semi-final of the ongoing Thailand Open on Saturday.

Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defused the Indian attack in two straight sets (21-18, 21-18) to sail into the finals of the showpiece event. Satwiksairaj and Chirag were defeated by eight-seeded Malaysian pair despite their valiant effort in the semi-final clash.

Satwiksairaj, Chirag lost the toss and the Malaysian pair started the game with the serve. The Indian duo kept fighting hard but Malaysia's Aaron, Soh walked into the break of the first game at 11-10.

The pace of the semi-final clash accelerated quickly and the Indian duo lost the first set despite picking up some impressive points.

In the second set, Satwiksairaj, Chirag toiled hard for the points as Aaron and Soh almost ran away with the game with a six-point lead (17-11) before the Indian duo won four back to back points to continue the fight.

However, the Malaysians held their own in the concluding minutes of the game to seal the spot in the finals. On Friday, Satwiksairaj and Chirag had entered the doubles semi-final with a scintillating win over Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.

Satwiksairaj along with Chirag won the 37-minute long match in two consecutive sets (21-18, 24-22). The second set saw the game going down to the wire, but the Indian duo ensured they got over the line in the quarter-final clash.

Satwiksairaj has been in brilliant form. Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj had stunned Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon in the mixed doubles' quarter-final clash.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini suffered a setback in the first game, losing 18-21. But the duo won the next two games, ensuring their spot in the semis.

The Indian duo will lock horns with Thailand's Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the semi-final clash on Saturday. (ANI)

