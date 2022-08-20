Harare, Aug 20 (PTI) Pacer Shardul Thakur snapped three wickets as India dismissed hosts Zimbabwe for 161 in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Thakur, who came in place of fellow quick Deepak Chahar, was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3 for 38 in seven overs.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

All other Indian bowlers picked a wicket each.

Sean Williams top scored for the home team with a run-a-ball 42. Ryan Burl also contributed with an unbeaten 39.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3/38).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)