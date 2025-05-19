Melbourne [Australia], May 19 (ANI): Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

On the other side, a determined South Africa aims for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge. South Africa and Australia announced their squads for the World Test Championship Final on Monday, 13 May.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: A Look at the Best Debutants in Indian Super League, From Jamie Maclaren to Alaaeddine Ajaraie: Check Full List.

-South Africa v Australia

Dates: June 11-15, 2025 (Reserve Day: June 16)

Also Read | CSK vs RR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Venue: Lord's, London

Start Time: 10:30 AM Local Time

-SquadsSouth Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

-South Africa's road to the finalMatches Played: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

Draws: 1

Points: 100

PCT: 69.44 per cent

The Proteas' WTC journey started with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, before being handed a 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand, as per ICC.

They then travelled to the West Indies, winning 1-0, before picking up pace with 2-0 wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This meant that a thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan at Centurion was enough to help them seal their berth in the showdown.

They eventually went on to win the series 2-0 against Pakistan, earning their seventh consecutive Test win in this cycle, helping the Proteas qualify as the table toppers.''

-Australia's road to the final

Matches Played: 19

Wins: 13

Losses: 4

Draws: 2

Points: 154

PCT: 67.54 per cent

The ICC number one-ranked Test team started their journey to the WTC Final with two Ashes wins before England's comeback to draw the series 2-2.

This was followed by a clinical clean sweep at home, winning three Tests against Pakistan. They were not able to finish the home Test summer unbeaten, dropping the second Test against the West Indies to draw 1-1 thanks to Shamar Joseph's heroics for the tourists in Brisbane.

A 2-0 sweep away from home against New Zealand followed, before Australia hosted India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After being handed a huge defeat in the first Test, Australia hit back with three wins in the next four Tests to help them seal their spot in the Ultimate Test.

The Aussies' final two Tests of the WTC 2023-25 cycle concluded with the visitors defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the subcontinent and finishing second in the table.

-Key players

*South Africa: Kagiso Rabada

The world number two-ranked bowler has been the torchbearer for the Proteas in the pace unit, with his 47 wickets in 10 Tests crucial in South Africa's run to the Final.

His three five-wicket hauls and a sizzling 19.97 average in the current WTC cycle have played a key role in the Proteas' triumphs at home as well as away.

The right-armer also enjoys English conditions, picking up 30 wickets in six Tests there, with a five-wicket haul as well to his name.

*Australia: Travis Head

Australia's left-hander has taken part in all 19 assignments for Australia so far in the current cycle, amassing 1,177 runs and scoring three centuries, playing a major role in Australia's road to back-to-back WTC Finals.

The eighth-ranked Test batter brings plenty of experience playing in English conditions, making 734 runs in 10 Test outings over his career.

Travis also set the WTC Final stage on fire in 2023, scoring a stunning 163 that took away the Test mace from India at the Oval. Australia would hope for their talented southpaw to repeat his heroics at Lord's. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)