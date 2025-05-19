Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. Both teams have had poor campaigns are out of the reckoning for the IPL 2025 playoffs and will look to play for pride. Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions, have struggled with poor form and also inconsistent performances this season, finding themselves rooted to the 10th spot on the IPL 2025 points table with just three wins in 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, have failed to capitalise on the crucial moments of their IPL 2025 campaign, falling short in close games which they should have won with a bit of composure. CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 62.

The positive, however, from this disappointing IPL 2025 campaign is that they have found a group of young players who can take the team forward in the coming years. The young crop of CSK players includes Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, South Africa's Dewald Brevis and also Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad and newest recruit Urvil Patel who have impressed in an otherwise dismal season. CSK will look to secure wins in their remaining two matches and avoid the wooden spoon. Rajasthan Royals, placed ninth, will have their last match of the IPL 2025 and eye a winning end.

Delhi Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is going to be great for a game of cricket. The good news is that there isn't going to be any rain, something which has already washed out a number of games in IPL 2025. The temperature, as per the weather report above, will hover between 31 to 42 degrees Celsius and it is likely to get humid in the evening. CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Focus Shifts to Rebuilding As Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Face Off in Contest for Pride.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has produced some high-scoring clashes so far in IPL 2025. The team which bats first will need to score a minimum of 200 runs if not more on this ground, where chasing big totals is a good possibility. A total in the region of 220-230 can be a winning score at this ground but it also boils down on the team's bowling performance in the second innings. Both CSK and RR have some big-hitters in their ranks and fans can well expect this clash to be a high-scoring one.

