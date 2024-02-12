Scottsdale (Arizona), Feb 12 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala finished a fine fifth at the WM Phoenix Open.

Theegala, who led after 36 holes at 13-under, finished at 17-under. He had finished second at the season-opener Sentry in Hawaii.

The 35-year-old Canadian Nick Taylor staged a big comeback to edge Charley Hoffman for the title.

Theegala, who putted like a dream for birdies in first two rounds, managed only four and three in the last two rounds and also gave away two bogeys at the start in the third round and another one in the final round.

Theegala will be back next week at Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will also tee up alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Viktor Hovland. PTI COR

