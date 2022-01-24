Panaji [Goa], January 24 (ANI): Odisha FC assistant coach Anshul Katiyar was left disappointed following their 0-0 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

It was an end-to-end match with both sides trying their best to score a goal. Odisha FC stood firm against a good ATK Mohun Bagan attack and will look forward to building on it in their next matches.

"Yeah, we can say these were lost points because we had some chances. I will go back to analyse the game, and we'll see the xG and all those things. So I think we had chances and we did well in all the parts be it defending or attacking. So yeah, points lost," said Anshul Katiyar in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

The coach also said that he is impressed with Liridon Krasniqi, as he just needs to work on his consistency.

"He's always impressive. So he just needs to bring consistency, so he's a different player. So today, he has shown some attitude to the team. And like it was a very good game, but I just want to see more consistency from him like every game he should be at the top level," said the assistant coach.

Katiyar also feels that the team needs to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition.

"I think we have to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition. So now I think the players are more comfortable, they have proper communication, they have a game plan and now we are ready every day. And I think we are going to improve in all four areas," said Katiyar.

"As you know, in defending set-pieces we have already improved. So from the last two games, we have not conceded any goal from set-pieces. So we are improving step by step all the staff is working towards that," he added.

This result leaves the Odisha FC in sixth place, level on points with Hyderabad FC, who are currently in the semi-final spots. (ANI)

