Another exciting day at Australian Open 2022 comes to a close as Day 7 of the competition kicked off the fourth round in the singles category. Several major stars secured their place in the next round of the competition while some of the favourites for the titles suffered shock exits in the year’s first Grand Slam. So as the action intensifies in Melbourne Park we take look at some of the top results and major highlights from Day 7 of Australian Open 2022. Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Decimates Adrian Mannarino to Storm into Quarter-Finals.

In search of his 21 st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal booked a place for himself in the quarter-finals while World No.1 Ashleigh Barty advanced after a routine win. However, seed number three Alex Averev was shocked by Denis Shapovalov in straight sets while Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys recorded upset victories over higher-ranked opponents.

Australian Open 2022 Day 7 Highlights

# Rafael Nadal secured his place in a 14th quarter-final – joint-second – at the Australian Open

# Denis Shapovalov stunned Alex Zverev to secure his maiden final eight berth at Melbourne Park

# Nick Kyrgios' and Thanasi Kokkinakis advanced to quarter-finals in Men's Doubles

# Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram also advanced to the next round in mixed doubles

# Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejckova secured their place in the quarter-finals

# Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys recorded victories over higher-ranked opponents

Day 8 of the competition will see action in the fourth round in the single’s category along with matches in the doubles category. Top-five seeds in men’s singles Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action as they look to advance to the quarter-finals. Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek will also look to secure a final eight berth.

