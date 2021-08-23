New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A batch of 17 Indian athletes, including 10 shooters and five archers, left for Tokyo on Monday to compete in the Paralympics.

The Games will held from August 24 to September 5.

Also Read | England Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs India: Probable England Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match At Headingley.

"India on August 23rd sent its third and till now largest batch of athletes heading for Tokyo Paralympics. The contingent, that left for Tokyo on Monday afternoon, comprised of 17 athletes including 10 shooters and 5 archers.

"The team also comprised of javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati and Swimmer Suyash Jadhav along with 11 coaches and support staff," said a release.

Also Read | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Here's a Full List of Indian Para Athletes Participating at the Summer Games.

India is sending its largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine disciplines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)