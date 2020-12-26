New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): After a dominating performance by the Indian bowlers on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, former batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that the ongoing series will be a contest between the visitors' batting and Australia's bowling.

"First day of Boxing Day Test has once again strengthened my view that this series is a contest between India's batting and Australia's bowling. To win the battle India's batsmen need to fire and seal the deal #cricket #AusvInd," Kaif tweeted.

India bundled out Australia for 195 in the first innings after being asked to bowl first. For the visitors, Jasprit scalped four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. Debutant Mohammad Siraj also bagged two wickets. Siraj went on to take the wickets of Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne and he finished with figures of 2/40.

With the Indian bowlers once again stealing the show, it was a test of facing 11 overs of quality pace bowling for the batsmen in the closing stages of the opening day.

While Shubman Gill, playing his first Test, came out with flying colours, having hit an unbeaten 38-ball 28, Mayank Agarwal failed to stand up and get counted as he fell for a duck. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. (ANI)

