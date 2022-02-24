Queenstown [New Zealand], February 24 (ANI): The architect of India's win against the New Zealand women's team Smriti Mandhana believes that India's win in the fifth and final ODI match of the series will give the team confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup in New Zealand as they won their first match after losing four ODIs and one T20Is.

"All the girls are really disconnected from the outside noise and that is the best thing because when I joined the camp. Even though we had lost the first few matches. Everyone was really positive about their preparation. They were really keen to go out there and still go and practice hard and that is what is in our hands. The whole group believes that we can work hard in practice sessions and follow the process. Till we are doing the process right I don't think the outside noises are going to affect us. So, that's what we believe in when we go to practice sessions follow the process and this win is going to boost the confidence and make us believe more in the process." said Smriti Mandhana after playing a 71-run knock against NZ.

India opener Smriti Mandhana missed the one-off T20 International and the first four ODIs against New Zealand as she remained in extended Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ).

"It has been quite a tough one month for the team and for two and three of us who were in quarantine. So, finally, it is good to be back and come back, especially in open, play some cricket and yeah contribute for India. Regarding today's batting. We definitely had a conversation regarding that we need a good base to chase 250. So, that is what we were looking for." explained Smriti Mandhana in post-match PC.

Not only did Smriti Mandhana score a half-century but Harmanpreet Kaur too played an important knock of 63 of 66 balls announcing her arrival to form after a long time. Mandhana-Harmanpreet duo put on 64 runs for the third wicket.

"I think it was really important for the whole team. It was good to see her come back and play the kind of shots she was playing and I was really happy from the other end to watch those sixes flying from her bat. I didn't really think when she hit that six I felt like hugging her so I was really happy for her so it just came out but for the team going into the world cup it was really important for the partnership to happen. Ofcourse, for both of us confidence along with other batters." told Smriti Mandhana.

India's win against Kiwis was a much-needed one as 'Women in Blue' went on to avoid a series sweep. This victory will boost their morale ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

"As I said earlier as I joined the group I did not think that there was any negativity. Everyone was really positive about the practice sessions the processes. We all knew the bigger picture is the world cup. So, we cannot really get our head down just before the start of the world cup. So, we all knew that this series is going to help us prepare for the World Cup but this is not like if we lose here then it is not the end of the world. All the girls were hurting from the losses but definitely, everyone was really positive and that is something which has helped us to come back and get a win today on the board." said Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana also credited India's triumph to the bowlers as they managed to restrict hosts for 251/9 in 50 overs.

"The bowlers bowled amazing today. They bowled to a plan and the way they were changing the field and bowling according to the field. It was really good to see. So, for me as a player or as a team player I will look at it for today. I think our bowlers did an amazing job but in general, I think it has been difficult conditions to bowl to with flat wickets and good outfield. So, our bowlers to understand their plans and how to bowl in these sorts of conditions. So, really happy they came together and bowl together. We had amazing bowling partnerships today between 20 to 40 overs and that's what we were doing and they did it for us today." told Mandhana. (ANI)

