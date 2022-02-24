Arsenal would aim to increase their chances of finishing top four on the Premier League 2021-22 points table when they face Wolves on Friday, February 25. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners have had remarkable form this season and they are well-placed to make it to the top four in the Premier League but they are up against a side, that have kept themselves alive in the race as well. Mikel Arteta's young team have been one of the most impressive sides, boasting of young talents like Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard pulling the strings in midfield. Mohamed Salah Breaks Didier Drogba’s Incredible Record During Liverpool’s 6–0 Win Over Leeds

Recent results make Gunners the favourites to win the match but Arteta would be wary of not taking a side like Wolves, lightly. This clash is of huge importance with respect to the top four scenario in the Premier League and fans can expect something exciting in this game. The winner of this clash would move up to fifth. Arsenal beat Wolves despite being reduced to 10 men two games ago. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The football game will be held on February 25, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Wolves match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The Arsenal vs Wolves live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Wolves match on Disney+ Hotstar.

