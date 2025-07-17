New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Super 60 Legends USA recently added Sri Lanka's and Bangladesh's powerful all-rounder participation from Thisara Perera and Shakib Al Hasan in the inaugural edition.

The Super 60 Legends USA Tournament has been committed towards encouraging international participation for the broader mission of encouraging competitive cricket in its 60-ball format for the August calendar.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: 5 Players To Watch Out For.

The most well-known figure to come out of Bangladesh and International cricket circles is without a doubt Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib's participation for the Detroit Falcons will boost an essential part of the Super 60 Legends USA international lineup, marking the franchise's assured progress and stronger bowling backup.

Talking about participation in the upcoming Super 60 Legends USA, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan said as quoted by the press release from Super 60 Legends USA, "Playing in a unique setting, especially such as in the United States of America, definitely encourages you to embrace formats like the 60-ball game. Even though I've played a lot of T10 cricket, this seems like a great opportunity to take part in the sport in a competitive setting. This is a format where elite players want to come and compete and push themselves, all of which sharpens your overall game. I am happy that through my participation, I am able to add and contribute towards the vision of the tournament and that of the Detroit Falcons squad."

Also Read | On Which TV Channel Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Five-Nation Tournament T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Beginning his career as a bowler and opener for the Under-19 national team, the Srilanka player always accepted and participated in newer challenges of the T10 format, including playing competitive cricket in his home nation.

Talking about participation in newer corners of the world especially in a tournament like Super 60 Legends USA, Thisara Perera shared, "For me, it's exciting to play in a tournament like Super 60 Legends USA because it brings together top players in a country where cricket is growing rapidly. It's unique to play in the United States because the goal is to inspire new fans and demonstrate the excitement of this 60-ball format. Players perform at their best under the fast-paced, high-pressure environment and I'm excited to be a part of it."

With Super 60 Legends USA, fans can look forward to action-packed matches with big-hitting fast runs and exciting finishes in the fast-paced 60-ball cricket format. The Super 60 Legends USA format's global expansion and promotion are greatly aided by the Samp Group, which gives players a perfect stage to demonstrate their abilities and adjust to this rapidly changing cricketing style.

The tournament intends to broaden cricket's appeal to younger markets and demographics, including the growing interest in the United States as a game-changer for a new generation of fans. The tournament's first edition is set to take place over 12 days from August 5 to August 16, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)