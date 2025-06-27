Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 (ANI): The playing eleven of the defending ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will feature three debutants, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and pacer Codi Yusuf. The match is the first of Proteas' WTC 2025-27 cycle and will start from Saturday onwards.

Following an injury to full-time skipper Temba Bavuma, Maharaj was named as the skipper of the South Africa side for the tour. Bavuma had sustained a hamstring strain during the World Test Championship Final, but continued to bat bravely thereafter, guiding the Proteas to a historic title. Maharaj will lead a young XI into the first Test in Bulawayo, with Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke being named as the designated openers, as per the ICC.

Wiaan Mulder will have another go at number three, after having impressed in the second innings of the Ultimate Test, while David Bedingham finds himself promoted to number four. Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who has just seven first-class games to his name, comes in at number five, whereas Dewald Brevis, who also makes his Test debut, sits at number six.

Lhuan, who had a breakout SA20 for Paarl Royals this year with 397 runs in 12 matches with three fifties, has made 485 runs in seven first-class games at an average of 60.62, with three tons and a fifty.

Brevis, who scored poorly in two T20Is he played for Proteas, has been in tremendous form across all formats for a long while and had a solid stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 225 runs in six matches at an average of 37.50, with two fifties, at a strike rate of 180.00

Kyle Verreynne will keep the wickets and bat at seven, followed by a new-look bowling lineup featuring Corbin Bosch, Codi Yusuf and Kwena Maphaka, other than Maharaj. Among the three pacers, Yusuf makes his Test debut, while Bosch and Maphaka have featured in a Test before.

SA's Playing XI:

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena MaphakaIn all, just four members of the side that featured in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's will feature in this Test for the Proteas.

Maharaj is also on the verge of becoming the first-ever South African spinner to achieve the landmark of 200 Test wickets, being just one scalp away from the feat. (ANI)

