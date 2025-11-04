New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament on Tuesday, and three Indian players earned a spot following their historic title-winning run at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Smriti Mandhana, key batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma, who held the coveted title aloft on Sunday after registering a 52-run win over South Africa, are the three Indians to feature in the Team of the Tournament.

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt form the opening pair. Mandhana remained consistent, scoring 434 runs at 54.25, with her 109 against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai being the highlight of her campaign.

Wolvaardt, who has been named as the skipper of the side, ended the tournament as the leading run-getter with a staggering tally of 571 runs at 71.37, laced with two centuries and three fifties. The 26-year-old notched 169 against England in the semi-finals and engineered 101 in the title clash, which eventually ended in vain.

Jemimah, who concluded the tournament with 292 runs at an average of 58.40, produced a stunning 127* against Australia in the semi-finals, which turned out to be her standout performance. Her unbeaten 76 against New Zealand in a must-win clash played a vital role in India's run to the semi-final.

South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who amassed 208 runs and scalped 12 wickets, took the fourth spot. Australia's Ash Gardner produced an all-round display with 328 runs at 82, with two centuries, one fifty and scalped seven wickets to take up the fifth spot.

Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, who topped the wicket-taking chart with 22 wickets and garnered 215 runs, remained instrumental to India's success. Annabel Sutherland picked up 17 wickets at 15.82 and contributed with 117 runs during Australia's unbeaten run to the semi-finals.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk defied the odds with an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls in the group-stage win over India, which was one of the knocks of the tournament. Overall, she racked up 208 runs and bagged nine wickets during South Africa's memorable journey.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz, who completed eight dismissals, including four catches and as many stumpings, has been handed the responsibility to keep the wickets. Australia spinner Alana King, who dazzled with her ball-tweaking capabilities, shone in the sub-continent and picked up 13 wickets.

With 16 wickets at 14.25, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone reaffirmed her status as the bowler in Women's ODIs and earned the last spot. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was named the 12th player, who ended her campaign with 262 runs at 43.66 average, laced with one century and a sole fifty.

ICC's Team of the Tournament: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone. (ANI)

