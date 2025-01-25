Dubai [UAE], January 25 (ANI): Opener Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are the three players from the Indian side who have been selected in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024 on Saturday for their exceptional performances throughout the last calendar year.

Here is the list of three Indian players who have been named in the XI at the ICC Awards: .

Smriti Mandhana:

Smriti Mandhana kicked off the year with a stellar 54 against Australia at DY Patil Stadium, a performance that propelled the left-handed batter to a year of outstanding T20I performances.

In a testament to her consistency, Mandhana closed out the year in similar fashion, making three half-centuries on the trot against West Indies at home, only emphasising her reliability in the format.

Her outstanding performances propelled her to the second spot in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings.

Richa Ghosh:

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter stands out for her ability to score runs in an extremely aggressive manner, consistently leading the charge with her attacking style of play.

Ghosh was in explosive form whenever she had the chance to bat, smashing a blistering 64* off 29 balls at an incredible strike rate of 220.68 against UAE in Dambulla.

The right-handed batter maintained an impressive strike rate of 156.65 in 2024, in a year that included another rapid fifty, scoring 54 off just 21 balls against West Indies at DY Patil Stadium.

Deepti Sharma:

Deepti Sharma proved to be a consistent performer, with her reliable batting and outstanding bowling spells, playing a key role for India.

Her tally of wickets includes 30 scalps at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 6.01 across T20I matches in 2024.

The 27-year-old claimed wickets in almost every match, with standout performances such as 3/13 from 4 overs against Nepal in Dambulla and 3/20 from 4 overs against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup, solidifying her spot in the team.

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2024: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma and Sadia Iqbal. (ANI)

