India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: After an impressive win, India takes on England in the second of the five-match T20I series. The series opener was a one-sided affair with India dominating right from the beginning and eventually won the contest by seven wickets. The Men in Blue will now be looking to make it 2-0 after they face England in the second match of the series. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Harry Brook Blames Smog in Kolkata for England's Struggle Against Indian Spinners During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, Says 'It Was A Lot Harder to Pick'.

England were bowled out for just 132 runs in the first T20I with spinner Varun Chakravarthy picking 3/23. For England only Jos Buttler played a significant innings, scoring 68 off just 44 balls with wickets falling at other end. Apart from Varun, Axar Patel chipped in with 2/22 as well. Pacer Arshdeep Singh provided his side with vital breakthroughs early on by removing both the England openers inside three overs.

In response, India got off to a good start before Sanju Samson was dismissed in the fifth over. In the same over, England removed captain Suryakumar Yadav for a duck and looked like they would fight back in the game. However, opener Abhishek Sharma took the game away from visitors then as he smashed his way to 34- ball 79. The left-hander was then dismissed with India close to the win. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya then took India to victory with not much to do.

When is India vs England 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd T20I will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd T20I 2025?

Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of India's home matches. However, following the Reliance-Disney merger the India vs England 2025 live telecast will be available on Star Sports and not on Sports18. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD in Hindi commentary. For IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below. Varun Chakaravarthy Talks About Playing in Chennai, His Role in Team, Importance of Domestic Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 2nd T20I 2025?

With Star Sports providing the live telecast of India vs England T20I series 2025, the free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. So fans will not be able to watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 free live streaming online on JioCinema. Do note there will be no complete free live streaming of IND vs ENG on Hotstar and only limited minutes of free streaming will be available. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in India vs England T20I series 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).