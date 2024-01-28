Coimbatore, Jan 28 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore ran through the Chandigarh batting order with a superb five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu recorded an innings and 293-run win in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

With Tamil Nadu taking a massive 499-run lead, Chandigarh, who were bowled out for 111 in their first innings, needed a spectacular effort with the bat but it was not to be as they were dismissed for 206 in 71 overs.

Two left-arm spinners -- Kishore (5/80) and Ajith Ram (3/42) -- trapped the batters in their web of spin to complement their batting colleagues, who had posted a mammoth 610 for four in their first innings.

Ankit Kaushik hit 8 fours in his fighting 85-ball 50 but he was left stranded with wickets falling at regular intervals at the SNR College Cricket Ground.

With two wins and a draw, Tamil Nadu continued their sensational run, grabbing six points to top the group standing with 15 points. TN had defeated Railways by an innings and 129 runs in their previous match.

N Jagadeesan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational 321 in the first innings.

Railways beat Gujarat by 184 runs

In Valsad, Karn Sharma led a disciplined bowling effort as Railways bowled out Gujarat for 159 in their second innings to register a 184-run win.

Starting day three at 110 for 2, Railways were all out for 228 in 61.5 overs in their second innings to set Gujarat a target of 344.

Manan Hingrajia top-scored with a 52-run knock with the help of seven boundaries, but he didn't get any support from the other batters, as they crumbled against a collective bowling effort by Railways.

Sharma (4/20) returned with a four-wicket haul, while yuvraj Singh (2/32), Himanshu Sangwan (2/49) accounted for two wickets each.

Brief scores: In Coimbatore: Chandigarh 111 and 206 allout in 71 overs (Ankit Kaushik 50 not out; Sai Kishore 5/80) vs Tamil Nadu 610 for 4 declared (Narayan Jagadeesan 321, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 105, Baba Indrajith 123; Arpit Pannu 2/96)

In Valsad: Railways 313 and 228 allout in 61.5 overs (Vivek Singh 53, Suraj Ahuja 53) beat Gujarat 198 and 159 allout in 44.1 overs (Manan Hingrajia 52; Karn Sharma 4/20) by 184 runs.

In Agartala: Karnataka 241 and 151 allout in 51.3 overs () vs Tripura 200 allout in 80.5 overs and 59 for 3 in 24 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 26 not out; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/13) In Porvorim: Punjab 190 and 96 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Nehal Wadhera 49 not out; Heramb Parab 1/32) beat Goa 104 and 179 allout in in 46.3 overs (Deepraj Goankar 46; Prerit Dutta 5/48) by six wickets.

