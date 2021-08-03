Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1

China 32

21

16

69

2 USA 24

28

21

73

3 Japan 19

6

11

36

4 Australia 14

4

15

33

5 ROC 13

21

18

52

6 Great Britain 13

17

13

43

7

France 6

10

8

24

8

Germany 8

8

14

30

9 Netherlands 6

7

7

20

10 Korea 6

4

9

19

64 India 0 1 1 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)