Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1
China 32
21
16
69
2 USA 24
28
21
73
3 Japan 19
6
11
36
4 Australia 14
4
15
33
5 ROC 13
21
18
52
6 Great Britain 13
17
13
43
7
France 6
10
8
24
8
Germany 8
8
14
30
9 Netherlands 6
7
7
20
10 Korea 6
4
9
19
64 India 0 1 1 2.
