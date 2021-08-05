Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has now been hailed as 'The Wall' after his brilliant effort in the last seconds of the match against Germany ensured India won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Sreejesh saved the 13th penalty corner of Germany in the final seconds of the bronze medal match as India defeated the Germans 5-4. This is India's first Olympic hockey medal since Moscow 1980 with a display for the ages.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: The India-Germany Match Will Be Seen as an Example in World Hockey, Says Ashok Dhyanchand.

"Wall of Indian Hockey @16Sreejesh, you just didn't save the shot fired at our goal, you saved India's dream. Thank you, keeper! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India@WeAreTeamIndia," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

India's number 16 has throughout the tournament made some brilliant saves for the Men in Blue.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020: India Men’s Hockey Team Defeated Germany 5-4 to Win Bronze Medal After 41 Years.

"Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win...The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing. Entire is immensely proud!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Many fans also praised Sreejesh after his valiant display on the big day.

"It's a rebirth. That's it. It's been 41 years. In 1980 we won the last medal and after that, nothing. Today when we won it, this gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters to pick up hockey, play this game," Olympics.com quoted Sreejesh after the win.

"This is a beautiful game. Now we are giving a reason for them to pick up hockey, play the game and make the country more proud than this," the three-time Olympian pointed.

Simranjeet Singh (17th and 34th minutes) and Harmanpreet Singh (27th and 29th) scored braces each while Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) slotted in a penalty stroke for India. Meanwhile, Timor Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th) scored for Germany. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)