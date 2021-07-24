Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman here in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

The first game was a close affair, and Praneeth tried his best to not lose out, but in the end, Zilberman managed to hold his nerve and win it 21-17.

A similar story unfolded in the second game, and Zilberman upped his game a notch and he went on to take the second game, and as a result, he won the match, without breaking a sweat.

Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)