Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): After winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in the men's high jump event, Sharad Kumar revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event.

Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump final at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. They were both Sport Class T42.

"It was very bad for me, I was crying the whole night. The fact that I landed on my meniscus, and that was dislocated. I did not even think that I will be able to participate, I spoke to my parents in the morning saying it is done and I am being punished for some sin that I have done. I do not know what it is, that is when my brother and few friends told me just go and participate, it does not matter," said Sharad while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference organised by Eurosport.

"I am feeling great because I had an injury last night, every jump was like a war. Last night, I cried, cried and cried. I read Bhagavad Gita last night. We do not have control over such things and that is how I entered the arena today. Getting a medal is icing on the cake, but as I entered the arena today, I thanked God that I was able to participate in such a big event," he added.

Talking about the rainy conditions during the event, Sharad said: "The fact that it was raining during the high jump was very very dangerous for us athletes. But the fact that we managed to do it, that was something, we just had our tactics on. It was a dangerous situation. I even tried to talk to the officials and say we might have to call it in, but it just went on."

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver after leaping the mark of 1.86m. This is his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016. The Rio 2016 silver medalist, United States of America's Sam Grewe clinched gold after successfully jumping the 1.88m mark in his third attempt. Another Indian and Rio 2016 bronze medalist Varun Singh Bhati finished seventh with a season-best leap of 1.77m. (ANI)

