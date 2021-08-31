Cristiano Ronaldo has finally returned to Manchester United, in what can be termed as a sensational move from Juventus. He made it clear to Juventus head coach Max Allegri that he wouldn't be playing for them this season and in a matter of few hours, Manchester United confirmed the signing on their social media, sparking off a wave of enthusiasm, nostalgia and excitement by die-hard fans of the Red Devils. Ronaldo had left Manchester United back in 2009 for Real Madrid and have gone on to win five Ballon d'Or, multiple Champions League titles alongside the numerous league trophies in two different countries and now, he returns to Old Trafford as one of the best players in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United 'Homecoming' Sparks Angry Reactions From Netizens Slamming Him Over Kathryn Mayorga's Alleged Rape Allegations!

Manchester United, on Tuesday, confirmed that Ronaldo has joined the club and this sent fans into jubilation on Twitter. Ronaldo also shared an emotional post on his Instagram and that was also enjoyed by netizens, who were delighted to have the Portuguese striker back to where he belonged. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Instagram Post After Rejoining Manchester United, Writes ‘This Is Absolutely 100% the Stuff That Dreams Are Made of!’ (Check Post)

Check out some of the reactions:

The legend is back home:

'Waiting for your creativity'

#RonaldoReturns The king of Europe and its master, Cristiano Ronaldo, is back, you are the best in history, waiting for your creativity at United. Come on Chris CR7 👏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/TaG7KpTGCh — ✨CR7 ✨ (@bbff67) August 31, 2021

'The Last Dance'

Homecoming:

"Tell the world, son. This is your home." 💭 Cristiano Ronaldo x #RonaldoReturns pic.twitter.com/zRofEWzPTb — Himel Hossain 🇧🇩 (@Himel_hossain_) August 31, 2021

'Back to where he belongs'

'Sir Alex, this is for you'

Welcome Back!

So good to be home!

So good to be home, home sweet home ❤❤❤#RonaldoReturns pic.twitter.com/odRVg8BM3P — Abímbọ́lá ỌLÁOLÚWA (@Abimsuzzie) August 31, 2021

Indeed a love letter!

Ronaldo would thus once again be seen in action in the Premier League where he would be looking to tear up defenses and score world class goals. Additionally, the Manchester United youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford would have a lot to learn from the Portuguese star.

