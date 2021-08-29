Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI): Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) on Sunday welcomed state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's announcement to reward Bhavina Patel for her historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Ahmedabad-based Bhavina Patel became the first paddler from the country to pocket a medal at the Para Games when she picked the silver medal in the Women's Singles Class 4 category in Tokyo.

While Bhavina's indomitable fighting spirit had won accolades across the country, Vijay Rupani on Sunday tweeted that his government will reward the inspiring wheelchair-bound player with a reward of Rs 3 crore for her performance.

Reacting to the announcement, GSTTA president Vipul Mittra said, "We welcome our CM's Vijay Rupani's announcement to reward Bhavina Patel for her historic performance at the Games."

"The reward will not only encourage Bhavina to strive for more but also inspire others to not let the gauntlet down when facing adversity. I am sure that the CM's decision will also inspire others to pick up sports and excel in their trade," Mittra added.

In the final, Bhavina suffered a heart-breaking 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss against World No. 1 Ying Zhou of China, the only player who had previously beaten India at the Games.

After a humbling loss against Zhou in her opening match, Bhavina showed tremendous grit and determination to topple higher-ranked players on her way to the final. (ANI)

