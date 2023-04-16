Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Venkatesh Iyer slammed a scintillating hundred to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive 185 for six against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Iyer scored 104 off 51 balls to hold the innings together, while Rinku Singh (18) and Andre Russell (21 not out) also made useful contributions after Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl at the Wankhede stadium.

Hrithik Shokeen (2/34) scalped two wickets, Piyush Chawla (1/19), Riley Meredith (1/40), Duan Jansen (1/53) and Cameron Green (1/20) also accounted for one each.

Brief Score:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104; Hrithik Shokeen 2/34).

