New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): As the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) inaugural season sets to ignite the mat from January 25, the excitement is building around the players who are expected to define momentum, spark spectacular moments, and fire up crowds with every point they score. Raiders aren't just participants; they are the heartbeat of kabaddi, blending speed and instinct to grab crucial points when it matters most. In the upcoming season, these athletes are poised to light up the arenas with their raids, shift match dynamics, and lead their teams with breathtaking energy, according to a KCL release.

Here are the top 5 Raiders to look out for:

Devank Dalal:

Devank Dalal, the limelight at the auction who stole the highest bid, is all set to prove why he deserved the top spot. He doesn't just raid, he energises the entire arena. When he steps onto the mat, defenders tighten, and fans lean in with anticipation. His raids are fast, confident and packed with scoring intent.

Ayan Lochab:

Starting with the home advantage in Sonipat, Ayan looks to bring boldness to every play. With lightning-like raids and fearless footwork, he has the knack for not only scoring but doing so in ways that make crowds erupt. With the home crowd backing him up, he is ready to electrify the arena as soon as he steps on the mat.

Surender Gill:

Surender's raids carry both precision and timing, and he thrives under pressure. He brings a quiet, calculated confidence that often unleashes dramatic points at key moments. When he locks in a raid, it's a blend of artistry and impact, which is the kind fans talk about even after the match.

Ashu Malik:

Ashu's rise has been marked by steady improvement and fearless tackle-breaking. In the KCL arena, he aims to keep defenders guessing and steal points for his team. He is one of the crowd favourites backed by his brave, high-energy play that helps his team edge ahead at critical junctures.

Rohit Gulia:Rohit combines experience with intelligent play, threading his raids through the tightest of defences. His seasoned feel for the game allows him to find opportunities others might miss, making him a valuable point-scorer and a calming presence in high-stakes moments.

These raiders represent more than individual skill; they stand for the thrill of competition and the joy of scoring crowd-roaring points for their teams. From lightning-like quick advances to well-timed tactical raids, they're the players every fan will be watching and backing their hopes on every match day.

The KCL season promises to be a festival of point-scoring brilliance, and with these raiders leading the charge, the arenas are set to bring an action-packed season that will keep fans talking long after the final whistle. (ANI)

