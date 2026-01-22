Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally addressed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph in 2025, with his candid remarks quickly gaining significant traction across social media platforms. Speaking at a recent fan interaction event organised by IndiGo, Dhoni offered a balanced perspective, congratulating RCB on their long-awaited success while also acknowledging his inherent competitive spirit as a rival player. His much-anticipated reaction has resonated widely with fans, highlighting the enduring sportsmanship and rivalries within the league. Ranbir Kapoor To Buy Stake in RCB? All About Rumoured ‘Sweat Equity’ Deal Sending IPL Fans Into a Frenzy.

MS Dhoni On RCB's Maiden IPL Win

MS Dhoni candid response to a fan asking how he felt after RCB winning 2025 IPL . #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/BkP71runjz — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) January 21, 2026

A Historic Breakthrough for RCB

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their maiden IPL title on June 3, 2025, ending an 18-year wait that had become a defining narrative for the franchise and its passionate fanbase. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of six runs in a thrilling final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This victory marked a significant milestone, transforming years of near-misses and heartbreak into unadulterated joy for millions of supporters. Virat Kohli, a stalwart of the franchise, played a pivotal role in the triumph, top-scoring with 43 runs in the final and finishing as RCB's leading run-scorer for the season.

Dhoni's Candid Assessment

When questioned about RCB's historic win, Dhoni, known for his composed demeanour and sharp wit, extended his congratulations to the Bengaluru franchise. "If I'm part of CSK, I can't imagine any other team winning the IPL," Dhoni stated, reflecting his competitive nature. "But it was long-awaited and they played very well. Big congratulations to them and I said it even then." ‘MS Dhoni Gives Bike Ride To Virat Kohli’ Indian Duo’s Lookalikes Spotted Traveling Together, Video Goes Viral.

He further elaborated on the competitive mindset, noting that as a participant, one always desires their own team to win, but also emphasised the importance of learning from other teams' successes. Dhoni reserved special praise for RCB's loyal supporters, widely regarded as one of the most passionate fan bases in the IPL. "Big congratulations to you. RCB fans have been brilliant. Every time there is a game, they come and support their team, even when the chips are down," he added, a sentiment that quickly went viral.

Dhoni's remarks underscore the unique blend of fierce competition and mutual respect that characterises the Indian Premier League. His acknowledgement of RCB's hard-fought victory, coupled with his unwavering loyalty to Chennai Super Kings, provides a compelling insight into the mindset of one of cricket's most revered figures. The viral spread of his reaction highlights the significant impact of such statements from prominent personalities, further cementing the emotional connection fans have with their teams and the sport itself.

