Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Top Indian players and participants from Bangladesh will be seen in action in the sixth All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship (Category One), beginning here on Thursday.

The 400-odd participants will also include men and women teams, who won four gold medals at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship in Pakistan earlier this month, former international and secretary of Corporate Bridge Association of India Debasish Ray said in a statement.

Eighty-five-year-old Kamal Mukherjee, who has won many laurels for India, will also be seen in action.

The four-day championship which will be held for both team and pair events will offer a total prize purse of Rs 7 lakh.

