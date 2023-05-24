Lucknow Super Giants takes on the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator round of the Indian Premier League at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai was not at their very best in the early stages of the campaign but picked up momentum in the middle period. They still needed the heroics of Shubman Gill against Bangalore to book their place in the playoffs, while Lucknow finished above them in a pulsating group stage campaign that saw several teams showcase tremendous fight in the qualifying race. Lucknow is still in its nascent stage when it comes to the league, while Mumbai is the most successful side in the history of the competition, which makes it an interesting game for the neutrals. Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. MS Dhoni Gets Warm Hug From Daughter Ziva After CSK Qualify for IPL 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Surya Kumar Yadav is an integral member of the middle order for Mumbai but his form away from home is a bit of a worry. Rohit Sharma got the runs in the last game which should give him a lot of confidence, while Cameron Green hit a century. These players like the bowl coming onto the bat, but on a slow-turning Chennai wicket, they will be challenged. Piyush Chawla has an important role to play here and will be a wicket-taking option.

Lucknow had a close win versus Kolkata by one run and that would have given them a lot of confidence. Nicholas Pooran performed brilliantly in the lower middle order in the last match but is likely to be promoted higher up this evening. Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya are tailor-made for this format and will be the players to watch out for.

When Is LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Eliminator Match in Chennai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The LSG vs MI match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Eliminator?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the LSG vs MI match. Mumbai start as the favourites here but Lucknow will be no pushovers which sets up for a fascinating contest.

