Tokyo [Japan], January 13 (ANI): Toronto Patriots will be featuring in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024, with the team set to play its first match on Saturday.

The league will be held in Japan on January 13-14 2024, Thailand on February 10-11, 2024, Australia on February 24-25, 2024 and the finals in Japan on March 17, 2024.

The league will see Toronto Patriots along with two other top-level international 3x3 teams, Lausanne and Sajmiste Serbia play the tournament as guest teams (invitation).

The winners and runner-up from the 3x3.EXE Super Premier 2024 finals will qualify for the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour and the winners of each round will book a spot at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Challengers respectively.

The franchise is owned by World of Krida Private Limited, a multi-sport franchise-owning company

Toronto Patriots team will see pro-Indian origin ballers like Inderbir Singh Gill and Bikramjit Gill from USA and Canada respectively take on the court with their teammates Blaz Cresnar and Mark Berlic of Slovenia.

Parina Suresh Parekh, Co-owner of Toronto Patriots and CEO of World of Krida said, "3x3 basketball is dear to us. After Zagreb Patriots, Mumbai Patriots and Udon Thani Patriots, my heart swells with pride as we expand the Patriots universe to North America with Toronto Patriots. To be invited as a guest to the prestigious 3x3.EXE Super Premier League along with two of the best 3X3 teams in the world is a moment that we will cherish forever. 3X3 is now an Olympic sport and competitions like these not only help the franchise but even the players to rise up the ranks collecting crucial points that enable their goal to represent their country in the global competition."

Member of the Toronto Patriots squad, Bikramjit, who also represented and won the Bronze medal for the Canadian national team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 said, "Basketball has always played a huge part in my life, my dad represented the Indian national team back in his days, and I am fortunate enough to carry that legacy forward. Being a part of Toronto Patriots feels like representing home with pride in the oldest 3x3 basketball league. The entire team has a really good rapport and I just hope we can be amongst the top and give a tough fight to other teams."

The scheduled matches for Toronto Patriots in 3x3.EXE Super Premier 2024 in Round 1: Sendai, Japan are as follows:

Day 1: January 13, 2024

- 1st Match: 9:55 AM IST

- 2nd Match: 1:25 PM IST

Day 2: January 14, 2024

- 3rd Match: 9:40 AM IST Onwards. (ANI)

